LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE 20th Anniversary Drive-In Screening

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved Academy Award®-winning comedy-drama LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE outdoors at the Hi-Way Drive-In!

Join us for a special introduction with producer Peter Saraf and others TBA.

Before becoming one of the most celebrated indie films of its generation, this heartfelt and hilarious road-trip adventure first captivated audiences 20 years ago at the Sundance Film Festival with its unforgettable characters, sharp humor, and story of family, resilience, and chasing dreams.

Starring: Steve Carell, Paul Dano, Toni Collette, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin and Greg Kinnear.

Whether you're revisiting the film or experiencing it for the first time, pack up your VW bus—or just bring your family and friends—and enjoy this special anniversary screening under the stars!

FREE to the community, courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. Reservations are required.

Doors open at 7pm.