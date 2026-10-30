2 Saturdays

January 30th & February 6th (Make Up Day Feb 13th)

12 - 2:30 pm

Ages 16 and Up

What can be more meaningful than receiving a handmade Valentine?

In this two day workshop students will carve unique designs in linoleum and print a small edition of custom valentines for your family, friends, and loved one's. Learn basic linocut techniques and special registration methods for printing cards. Custom handmade cards are gifts to be treasured for years to come. Warning, this may become addictive.

To get the most out of our time together -- Feel free to come to class with your sketchbook or some prepared ideas (sketches or images) for your project to get started carving sooner.

All materials provided and Open Studio Hours included.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art