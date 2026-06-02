Lights Across the Hudson 2026

Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation invites the community to join us for our second annual Lights Across the Hudson, a luminary event celebrating those we have lost.

Join us for this spectacular tribute on Friday, July 31st, 2026, from 7-9:30 PM at The Walkway Over the Hudson, which will shine brightly as thousands of glowing luminaries light the way in memory of loved ones. This event will feature:

Luminaries

Inspirational Readings and Music

Special Moments

Food Trucks

This event is FREE and open to all who wish to join us! Whether you’re honoring a loved one or simply looking to be a part of this community remembrance, everyone is welcome to attend and share in the spirit of togetherness.

Come celebrate life, remember those we’ve lost, and be a part of something truly meaningful!