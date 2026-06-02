Lights Across the Hudson
Lights Across the Hudson
Lights Across the Hudson 2026
Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation invites the community to join us for our second annual Lights Across the Hudson, a luminary event celebrating those we have lost.
Join us for this spectacular tribute on Friday, July 31st, 2026, from 7-9:30 PM at The Walkway Over the Hudson, which will shine brightly as thousands of glowing luminaries light the way in memory of loved ones. This event will feature:
Luminaries
Inspirational Readings and Music
Special Moments
Food Trucks
This event is FREE and open to all who wish to join us! Whether you’re honoring a loved one or simply looking to be a part of this community remembrance, everyone is welcome to attend and share in the spirit of togetherness.
Come celebrate life, remember those we’ve lost, and be a part of something truly meaningful!