The bright red Giving Machine kiosks return to Times Square with a special unveiling on Monday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. at Father Duffy Square. Visitors can support people in need by selecting donations ranging from a $5 polio vaccine to an $86 goat for a family in Africa. Participating nonprofits include American Red Cross, CARE, Special Olympics, UNICEF, Church World Service, Days for Girls International, The Academy for Creating Enterprise, Lifting Hands International, iDE Global, Mentors International, African Girls Hope, World Food Program and Splash, with 100% of every donation going directly to the nonprofit. The initiative originated with and is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.