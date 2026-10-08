Life & Legacy Conversations at The Hyde go beyond traditional estate planning and invite guests to reflect on the life they’ve built, what matters most to them, and how they want their values and impact to carry into the future! In these discussions we invite industry experts to share:

• Legacy planning as a holistic strategy to organize financial, legal, and personal affairs for the benefit of future generations.

• The importance of working with professional guidance and how to get started with someone who understands your vision and values.

• Answers to your questions and the contacts to take next steps.