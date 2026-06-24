LH Talk: Mark Mennin with Hilary Lewis

This conversation between sculptor Mark Mennin and author/curator Hilary Lewis will explore 30 years of Mennin's career devoted to creating large-scale, site-responsive stone sculptures that blend with nature, as captured in a survey released this year by Skira, Mark Mennin: Observance. Three Decades of Carving in the Landscape, an art book edited by Hilary Lewis and Dani Shapiro. The book, which will be available for purchase, explores his transition from figurative carving to monumental installations, featuring essays by art critics and showcasing his work's dialogue between human effort, time, and the natural world.

About Mark Mennin

Mark Mennin taught ceramics under Toshiko Takaezu at Princeton University. He began to carve stone in Italy in 1984, and worked there for three years, executing commissions and preparing what would be the first of many solo shows in New York at Marisa del Re, Victoria Munroe, among others. The scale of his sculpture evolved to giant landscape and architectural works, often involving hundreds of tons of granite, for which he does all the carving himself.

Mennin's Interior Portraits are currently on view in the LongHouse Sculpture Court.

About Hilary Lewis

Hilary Lewis is a specialist in both art and architecture, a curator and an author. She served as the inaugural Chief Curator & Creative Director at The Glass House, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and former home of the architect Philip Johnson.