Lake George Games Expo - Winter 2027

Get ready for our 2027 Winter Event on February 27th, 2027 at the Fort William Henry Conference Center at 48 Canada Street, Lake George, NY.

Join gaming creators and enthusiasts for a celebration of games and gaming culture! Our expo will feature local and independent game projects, engaging presentations on making games, community connections, and more! Whether you're unfamiliar with the world of games or an expert, there is something for everyone at the Lake George Games Expo!