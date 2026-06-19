Lake George Community Alzheimer's Conference

The Lake George Community Conference will take place on Thursday, November 12th at The Lake George Holiday Inn Resort. This free event will feature a variety of presentations and resources designed to support individuals with Alzheimer's disease or related dementias, their caregivers, and professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with community-based organizations and learn about the importance of differential diagnosis, current treatment options, how to communicate effectively, how to respond to dementia related behaviors, and how to manage stress.

Registration and time to visit resource tables will begin at 10:00 AM, and the conference will conclude by 3:30 PM. Lunch will be provided.

To register, please sign up online, call / text Elizabeth Ford at 518-675-7214 or email eeford@alz.org