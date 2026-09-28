Kristen Millares Young, author of the new memoir Desire Lines (NYS Writers Institute)

Join us Oct. 15 for a conversation with journalist and novelist Kristen Millares Young, author of the new memoir Desire Lines, an exploration of her Cuban and Spanish matrilineal heritage and a meditation on selfhood, motherhood, the feminine divine and the possibilities for women’s liberation.

4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15

University at Albany

Campus Center West Boardroom

1400 Washington Ave., Albany NY 12222

Free and open to the public.

Books will be available for purchase, and a signing will follow the conversation

Acclaimed author Luis Alberto Urrea called the book an "explosive and daring collection." Young is also the author of the novel Subduction, a finalist for two International Latino Book Awards.

More event information: https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/kristenmillaresyoung

Presented by the NYS Writers Institute.

Cosponsored by the University at Albany’s Department of Africana, Latin American, Caribbean, and Latinx Studies in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and by the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.