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Kristen Millares Young, author of the new memoir Desire Lines (NYS Writers Institute)

Kristen Millares Young, author of the new memoir Desire Lines (NYS Writers Institute)

Join us Oct. 15 for a conversation with journalist and novelist Kristen Millares Young, author of the new memoir Desire Lines, an exploration of her Cuban and Spanish matrilineal heritage and a meditation on selfhood, motherhood, the feminine divine and the possibilities for women’s liberation.

4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15
University at Albany
Campus Center West Boardroom
1400 Washington Ave., Albany NY 12222
Free and open to the public.
Books will be available for purchase, and a signing will follow the conversation

Acclaimed author Luis Alberto Urrea called the book an "explosive and daring collection." Young is also the author of the novel Subduction, a finalist for two International Latino Book Awards.

More event information: https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/kristenmillaresyoung

Presented by the NYS Writers Institute.

Cosponsored by the University at Albany’s Department of Africana, Latin American, Caribbean, and Latinx Studies in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and by the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

University at Albany
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NYS Writers Institute
518-454-5620
writers@albany.edu
https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/
University at Albany
1400 Washington Avenue
Albany, New York 12222
518-454-5620
writers@albany.edu
https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/