Kristen McCallum, YA author and UAlbany alumna (NYS Writers Institute)

Join the NYS Writers Institute for a conversation with Kristen McCallum, a UAlbany alumna, author, creative strategist, and program architect and author of the debut novel, Free Girls.

McCallum credits growing up with the adventures of her Jamaican family as the beginning of her fascination with stories and the many ways they can be shared.

In 2017, she founded SafeWordSociety, a creative initiative celebrating the depth and beauty of historically marginalized communities.

Currently the Director of Operations for the New York State Defenders Association, McCallum writes, teaches, and develops initiatives that center community, storytelling, and transformation.

Kristen McCallum

4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5

University at Albany

Campus Center West - Multi-Purpose Room

1400 Washington Avenue, Albany NY 12222

Free and open to the public.

Books will be available for purchase, and a signing will follow the conversation

Cosponsored by the University at Albany Alumni Association, English Department’s Creative Writing Program and Young Writers Project, UAlbany’s Writing & Critical Inquiry Program (WCI), Honors College, Justice & Multiculturalism in the 21st Century Project of the School of Criminal Justice, and the LGBTQ+ Advisory Council.

