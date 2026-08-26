Klezmer Night with Itay Dayan and his Band

Returning to The Foundry for the fourth time, Itay Dayan and his Band are coming for an unforgettable night of klezmer – with a few surprises along the way. The evening will feature classic bulgars, beloved Yiddish songs, and original compositions infused with Middle Eastern flavors.

Itay Dayan (b. 1999) is a clarinetist and singer-songwriter who has established himself as a prominent figure in the global Klezmer and Jewish music scene, and is now carving a path as an independent artist. His original works weave together his deep roots in Klezmer with the influences of contemporary Israeli music and artists.

As a clarinetist, Itay maintains an extensive international career performing with two leading ensembles in the field: the Israel Klezmer Orchestra and the Klezmer Conservatory Band. He performs regularly on stages across Israel, Europe, and the United States. He earned his musical education at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance and the New England Conservatory in Boston.

Beyond his work as a performer, Itay is involved in a wide range of stage projects. These span from producing and performing the Israeli premiere of Oded Lev-Ari’s Triple Helix (2022) to writing and producing the original children's show A Giant Cooked Soup (2023) in collaboration with the Israel Klezmer Orchestra. In 2024, his Klezmer album Hoffman’s Farewell received significant acclaim, being named one of the local albums of the year by Boston's WBUR.

Since 2025, Itay has shifted his focus toward his solo career, releasing a series of successful singles. These include "The Champ" (a tribute to Ibrahim Maalouf) and "In Twos", which garnered tens of thousands of streams.

Currently, Itay is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album, Only Questions for Now (Rak She'elot Beinteyam). The album features his newest single, "Standing Still" (Omed BaMakom), released in February 2026, and is set for full release later this year.

Itay’s artistic development and career have been generously supported by the America-Israel Cultural Foundation, the Ronen Foundation, the Sidai Prize for Musical Creativity and the Zvi and Ofra Meitar Family Fund.

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TICKETS:

Community Tickets (Limited Amount): $20

General Admission: $30

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Community Tickets): $40

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Our events are tiered through a three ticket system labelled Community, General Admission, and Pay-It-Forward to provide a more equitable and accessible balance to attendees.

All of these ticketing tiers offer the same general admission seating experience while also giving us the ability to offer a small batch of “Community” tickets at a lower tier to those in the community that do not have the funds to comfortably meet our General Admission price.

“Community” tickets can be claimed without proof of need, and we trust that those that need the offering will use it. The “Pay-It-Forward” tier is for those in the community that have the funds to purchase a ticket that helps to subsidize the community ticket category for each event.

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Seating/Bar: 7:00PM

Show: 7:30PM

This event is indoors.

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VENUE ACCESSIBILITY:

We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Beacon Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner before the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.