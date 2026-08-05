Kinderhook Memorial Library Art Studio Tour

Kinderhook Memorial Library celebrates area artists with a tour of their studios on September 19 and 20, 2026, “Behind the Scenes: An Intimate View into the Studios of Local Artists”.

This tour will provide a glimpse of artists, their works, and what has informed and influenced their particular artistic expression. This diverse studio tour includes painting, children’s illustrations, and sculpture. The event will be self-guided and a map to the studios will be provided.

Artists from Kinderhook, Stuyvesant, and Valatie are represented.

Proceeds from this event will directly support our community programs and events, such as our one-on-one tutoring program and our senior fitness classes.

Visit the tour website, www.kmlarttour.com, for information about the artists, ticket sales, and our VIP cocktail party on Saturday evening.

