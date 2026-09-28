Kimaya Diggs "Green" Album Release, with Road Dogs

Western Mass-based artist Kimaya Diggs presents her third studio album, Green, a love note to the New England landscape that showcases twelve tracks of glittering, genre-bending indie pop, carried by Diggs’ powerful, honeyed vocals and honest, attentive lyricism.

Backed by a band of longtime Western Mass artists, including members of LuxDeluxe, Cloudbelly, and more, the Green release show is a celebration of the local music scene, boundless creativity, and collaboration. Fresh off tour dates with Trombone Shorty, Emily King, and Mavis Staples, Diggs and her band offer audiences a connected, intentional experience that’s just as likely to make you dance as it is to make you cry.

Come be part of the community. :･ﾟ✧:･ﾟ✧

Not familiar with Kimaya? Great for fans of Corinne Bailey Rae, Olivia Dean, Lianne La Havas, Maggie Rogers, and Minnie Riperton.