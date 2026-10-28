Kent Art and Design Show

Kent Art & Design Show Celebrates Craftsmanship and the Spirit of Kent’s Artistic Community

Thanksgiving Weekend Exhibition Brings Together 25 Exceptional Artists and Designers in Connecticut's Historic Northwest Corner

KENT, CT — October 2026 — For more than a century, artists, craftspeople, and creative thinkers have found inspiration and a welcoming community in Kent, Connecticut. This Thanksgiving weekend, that remarkable tradition continues as the Kent Art & Design Show returns Saturday, November 28, and Sunday, November 29, 2026, to the historic Kent Community House, bringing together 20 exceptional artists and designers.

The juried and invitational exhibition features an extraordinary range of original work, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, woodworking, textiles, jewelry, metalwork, and decorative arts. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists, discover the inspiration behind their work, and purchase distinctive pieces directly from the people who created them.

