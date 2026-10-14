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Kati Sol Quartet: A Bewitching Night of Jazz Around the World

Kati Sol Quartet: A Bewitching Night of Jazz Around the World

Spend Halloween with live jazz, Latin rhythms and European melodies, sung in multiple languages by Kati Sol. Costumes are welcome for this intimate evening at Jazz on Main. Saturday, October 31, 2026, 7–8:30 p.m. Reserve tickets through the venue: https://jazzonmain.com/kati-sol-quartet.html

Jazz on Main
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Kati Sol
info@katisolmusic.com
Jazz on Main
37 S Moger Ave.
MT KISCO, New York 10549
9147302399
shauli@jazzonmain.com
www.jazzonmain.com