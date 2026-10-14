Kati Sol Quartet: A Bewitching Night of Jazz Around the World
Kati Sol Quartet: A Bewitching Night of Jazz Around the World
Spend Halloween with live jazz, Latin rhythms and European melodies, sung in multiple languages by Kati Sol. Costumes are welcome for this intimate evening at Jazz on Main. Saturday, October 31, 2026, 7–8:30 p.m. Reserve tickets through the venue: https://jazzonmain.com/kati-sol-quartet.html
Jazz on Main
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Kati Sol
info@katisolmusic.com
Jazz on Main
37 S Moger Ave.MT KISCO, New York 10549
9147302399
shauli@jazzonmain.com