Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Gus Heagerty: Is This The New Me? on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 6PM at 120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583. Tickets are $30 ($20 for students) and can be reserved at https://kaatsbaan.org/seasonal-events-list/gusheagerty.

In this intimate and introspective evening of comedy, performer Gus Heagerty asks, “Have you ever drunk tea instead of coffee for two days straight and felt so much calmer and productive? And then thought… ‘Is this the new me?’ Then this show is for you. This is a show about the yearning to find yourself over and over again in culture and…products.”

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Gus Heagerty is a comedian, actor, and writer based in the Hudson Valley, New York. He creates satirical videos on social media under the handle @gus.heagerty. His work has also been seen on television and on stages across the country. Is This the New Me? was performed this fall in Portland (Oregon), Seattle, Austin, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Joe's Pub in New York City.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities’ space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement—just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.