Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Calpulli Danza Mexicana - Part of the 2026 Annual Festival

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Calpulli Danza Mexicana: Native Mexico: Dances of the First Peoples on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 1PM at 120 Broadway Tivoli, NY 12583 as part of its 2026 Annual Festival. Tickets start at $15 and can be reserved at https://kaatsbaan.org/2026-festival-events/2026/5/29/calpulli-mexican-dance-native-mexico-dances-of-the-first-peoples.

Native Mexico is a unique, interactive performance that honors those that came before us. Filled with inspired stories and present-day resonances, audiences are invited to join Calpulli in paying tribute to the prehispanic civilizations, namely the Mexika, Purépecha, Zapotec, Totonaca, Maya, Olmec, and Tolteca peoples. Featuring their dances, garments, and stories, this program depicts rituals honoring the earth, spirit, and community, bridging past and present, and highlighting traditions that remain alive through movement and rhythm. Live music accompanies some of the eight various dances.

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Founded in 2003, Calpulli Danza Mexicana has reached millions of audiences through its various cultural performances, arts-in-education programming, and community classes and events. Based in New York City, Calpulli provides a home for artists and audiences to explore a range of themes through a Mexican folkloric lens. Calpulli creates and tours award-winning original dance theater productions, featuring folkloric and contemporary dance, rich traditional and theatrical wardrobe, and folkloric music and new compositions. Calpulli also delivers free and donation-based music and dance lessons to families of all backgrounds in community settings, along with school-based programs for students, seniors, and educators.

The 2026 Annual Festival also marks the return of Kaatsbaan’s outdoor Mountain Stage with its expansive views of the Catskill Mountains and immersion in the natural beauty of the Hudson Valley. Most performances are an hour or less, are all ages, and the festival schedule permits an easeful and day-long schedule of art and nature alongside Tivoli’s walkable downtown amenities. Tickets will be offered on an incentive-based, affordable structure. Individual tickets and all-day passes are available at https://kaatsbaan.org/performances-festivals.

About Tickets

One performance ticket is $25. ($15. for students). Performance tickets do no include evening concerts.

Ticket Combo Packages for Same-Day Performances:

- A two-performance ticket combo is $40. ($25. for students)

- A three-performance ticket combo is $50. ($30. for students) *only available 8/29*

- Add an evening concert ticket to your combo and receive a $10 discount. This all-day pass maximizes discounts!

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities’ space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement—just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

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