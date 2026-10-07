Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert: Birds and Flight
Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert: Birds and Flight
Experience an evening of swinging rhythms and soaring melodies featuring jazz music inspired by the many wonders of birds and their flight. With a dynamic mix of familiar classic jazz standards to the fresh sounds of contemporary big band arrangements, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Under the direction of Genevieve Rose.
Sweeney Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Sweeney Concert Hall
144 Green St.Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
artsinfo@smith.edu