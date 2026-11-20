4 Tuesdays

February 9, 16,23, March 2 (Make up Day: March 9th)

6:00 - 9:00 pm

Ages 14 and Up

In this 4-week course, students will learn the basics of monotype printing techniques to create dimensional, one-of-a-kind prints! Monoprinting allows you to apply ink to your printing plate in a painterly approach and have the opportunity to add, subtract, or rework your image before transferring it onto your paper. Artist, Riss Principe will guide students through additive and subtractive mark-making, stenciling, tracing, working with a ghost print, and layering of colors and compositional elements. People of all experience levels are encouraged to enroll. With so much room for play and experimentation, monoprinting is a great way to let your imagination run wild and find inspiration for future work!

Materials and open studio hours are included.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art