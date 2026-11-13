Into the Light: A Tale of Hope

— A Hudson Valley Holiday Favorite Returns at a new location, Quimby Theater, SUNY Ulster ) on December 19, 2026 at 1:00pm & 4:00pm

Stone Ridge, NY — A beloved holiday tradition returns for its 20th year at a new location! The Vanaver Caravan and Arm-of-the-Sea Theater present Into the Light, an original celebration of global dance, live music, and giant puppets. Generations of families return year after year to share this joyful, heart-lifting seasonal event.

This year’s cast includes special guest appearances by Ubaka Hill, Matoaka Little Eagle, Sufi Whirlers, Fei Tian College: Middletown, and more extraordinary local artists.

Premiered in 2007, Into the Light was conceived by Patrick Wadden, Livia Vanaver, Miranda Way (née ten Broeke), and Isabel Cottingham. The fairytale-like story follows Lucia, a young girl who feels the cheer of her village dimming as winter stretches on. Longing to rekindle warmth and belonging, she journeys into the quiet forests of the Winter Star. In her toughest moment, a gentle Bear appears and leads Lucia across the globe to discover how communities everywhere lift one another through winter with dance, song, gathering, and tradition.

The show highlights holidays including Kwanzaa, Diwali, Christmas, Chanukah, Sankta Lucia, Yule, and Winter Solstice — celebrating the many cultural ways people spark joy and togetherness through the colder months. Blending Arm-of-the-Sea Theater’s spectacular puppetry with The Vanaver Caravan’s vibrant world dance repertoire, Into the Light reminds us that community is the warmth that carries us through winter.