Information Event about The Borgen Project
Information Event about The Borgen Project
Join us for an exclusive event where an intern at The Borgen Project will talk about in detail about what The Borgen Project is and what you do to volunteer at the company.
Meeting ID: 845 4838 2429
Passcode: uqNi34
Zoom
03:00 PM - 03:20 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Borgen Project
(253) 433-7118
info@borgenproject.org
Zoom
PO Box 454Saratoga, New York 12866
5186206139
info@sustainablesaratoga.org