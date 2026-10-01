Info Session for the Todd Samara Art Award

Join MKAD at the Neighborhood Print Studio on Monday, October 19th from 6-7 pm either in person or online to learn more about the Todd Samara Art Award and how to apply. We'll give you an overview of the award and answer your questions. The submission deadline to apply for this $2,500 award is October 25th. We'll record this session and share it in the next newsletter. Learn More About the Award

The Midtown Kingston Arts District stewards the Samara Family Fund, which makes this award happen every year in honor of artist and Kingston resident Todd Samara.

Visit mkad art to register for this free info session.