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IndieWire: ScreenTalk Live Podcast with Carrie Coon & Guy Nattiv

IndieWire: ScreenTalk Live Podcast with Carrie Coon & Guy Nattiv

Join IndieWire Executive Editor Ryan Lattanzio for a special Woodstock Film Festival live edition of Screen Talk, IndieWire’s weekly podcast. Ryan will be joined by filmmaker Guy Nattiv and actress Carrie Coon of WFF Official Selection, The Liberation.

This event is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required.

Woodstock Playhouse
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Woodstock Film Festival
info@woodstockfilmfestival.org
https://woodstockfilmfestival.org
Woodstock Playhouse
103 Mill Hill Road
Woodstock, New York 12498
845-679-6900
WoodstockPlayhouseCGM@gmail.com
https://www.woodstockplayhouse.org/woodstocksymphony