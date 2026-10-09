IndieWire: ScreenTalk Live Podcast with Carrie Coon & Guy Nattiv
IndieWire: ScreenTalk Live Podcast with Carrie Coon & Guy Nattiv
Join IndieWire Executive Editor Ryan Lattanzio for a special Woodstock Film Festival live edition of Screen Talk, IndieWire’s weekly podcast. Ryan will be joined by filmmaker Guy Nattiv and actress Carrie Coon of WFF Official Selection, The Liberation.
This event is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required.
Woodstock Playhouse
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Woodstock Film Festival
info@woodstockfilmfestival.org
Woodstock Playhouse
103 Mill Hill RoadWoodstock, New York 12498
845-679-6900
WoodstockPlayhouseCGM@gmail.com