In Flight's Ghostly Game Night

Get ready for a frightfully fun afternoon at Ghostly Game Night!

Join us Saturday, October 24, from 3–7 PM at The Tin Barn in Germantown for bingo, Halloween-themed trivia, prizes, and plenty of spooky fun. This fundraiser supports In Flight, Inc. and our programs that empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to reach for their hopes and dreams and support a meaningful quality of life.

Bingo: $1 for 1 card, $5 for 10 cards, or $10 for 30 cards

Halloween Trivia: $20 per team of up to 6 people

Saturday, October 24, 2026

3–7 PM

The Tin Barn, 1783 Route 9, Germantown, NY

Get your bingo cards and sign up your trivia team early here: https://givebutter.com/ghostly-game-night-bingo-trivia