© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Flight's Ghostly Game Night

In Flight's Ghostly Game Night

Get ready for a frightfully fun afternoon at Ghostly Game Night!

Join us Saturday, October 24, from 3–7 PM at The Tin Barn in Germantown for bingo, Halloween-themed trivia, prizes, and plenty of spooky fun. This fundraiser supports In Flight, Inc. and our programs that empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to reach for their hopes and dreams and support a meaningful quality of life.

Bingo: $1 for 1 card, $5 for 10 cards, or $10 for 30 cards
Halloween Trivia: $20 per team of up to 6 people

Saturday, October 24, 2026
3–7 PM
The Tin Barn, 1783 Route 9, Germantown, NY

Get your bingo cards and sign up your trivia team early here: https://givebutter.com/ghostly-game-night-bingo-trivia

The Tin Barn
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

In Flight, Inc.
845-835-6060
inflightmarketing@outlook.com
https://inflightinc.org/
The Tin Barn
1783 Route 9
Germantown, New York 12526
518-821-5708
dreamakercollective@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/DreamakerCollective/