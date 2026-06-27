Ice Cream Social and Community Screen printing Event
Ice Cream Social and Community Screen printing Event
July 10th
3:00-8:00 PM
Neighborhood Print Studio
49 Greenkill Ave,
Kingston
Join us for First Fridays with Midtown Scene. BYO T-shirts, totes, etc. to silkscreen a Kingston themed image (70%+ cotton content prints best).
Pop in and cool off with some Ice Cream while we print! Free event open to all ages.
Neighborhood Print Studio
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
MKAD
845-802-0097
info@mkad.art
Neighborhood Print Studio
49 Greenkill Ave.Kingston, New York 12401
845-802-0097
info@drawkingston.org