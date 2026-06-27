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Ice Cream Social and Community Screen printing Event

Ice Cream Social and Community Screen printing Event

July 10th
3:00-8:00 PM

Neighborhood Print Studio
49 Greenkill Ave,
Kingston

Join us for First Fridays with Midtown Scene. BYO T-shirts, totes, etc. to silkscreen a Kingston themed image (70%+ cotton content prints best).

Pop in and cool off with some Ice Cream while we print! Free event open to all ages.

Neighborhood Print Studio
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

MKAD
845-802-0097
info@mkad.art
https://www.drawkingston.org/
Neighborhood Print Studio
49 Greenkill Ave.
Kingston, New York 12401
845-802-0097
info@drawkingston.org
https://www.drawkingston.org/classes