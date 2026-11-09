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House of Hamill Celtic Christmas

House of Hamill Celtic Christmas

Back for a special Celtic Christmas concert, House of Hamill has become a favorite of north country audiences. The award-winning Pennsylvania-based trio is a fixture on festival stages across the US, and have shared their music and stories on the country’s premier folk stages.

Keene Valley Congregational Church
$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

East Branch Friends of the Arts
eastbranchfriendsofthearts@gmail.com
www.eastbranchfriendsofthearts.com

Artist Group Info

House of Hamill
houseofhamill@gmail.com
https://www.houseofhamill.com/
Keene Valley Congregational Church
1791 Rt. 73
Keene Valley, New York 12943
518-576-4711
kvcc12943@gmail.com
https://www.kvccny.com