House of Hamill Celtic Christmas
House of Hamill Celtic Christmas
Back for a special Celtic Christmas concert, House of Hamill has become a favorite of north country audiences. The award-winning Pennsylvania-based trio is a fixture on festival stages across the US, and have shared their music and stories on the country’s premier folk stages.
Keene Valley Congregational Church
$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
East Branch Friends of the Arts
eastbranchfriendsofthearts@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
House of Hamill
houseofhamill@gmail.com
Keene Valley Congregational Church
1791 Rt. 73Keene Valley, New York 12943
518-576-4711
kvcc12943@gmail.com