Housatonic Heritage Hike to Campbell Falls with HVA

Join the Housatonic Valley Association for a visit to one of the most stunning scenic attractions in the Berkshires as part of the 24th Annual Housatonic Heritage Walks! Straddling the border between Massachusetts and Connecticut, Campbell Falls is a 50-foot-high waterfall on the Whiting River, which flows south to CT, where it meets the Blackberry River, a tributary of the Housatonic River. Led by Erik Reardon, HVA's Berkshire Watershed Director, this hike will include a discussion of forest and land use history and connections to river and stream health in the Berkshires.

Participants will meet at 12 p.m. at the Campbell Falls Road trailhead in Norfolk, CT, where the group will start the 2-hour, 2-mile walk across the border into MA. The walk down to the falls follows a switchback trail that is steep at times.

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land conservation initiatives, and environmental educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.