Hotchkiss Summer Piano Portals Concert Series

Hotchkiss Summer Portals presents the 2026 Summer Portals Piano Concert Series, featuring internationally acclaimed artists and exceptional young musicians from July 14–24 in Katherine M. Elfers Hall. Guest artists include Oxana Yablonskaya, Fabio and Gisele Witkowski, Phillipe Raskin, the Fine Arts Quartet, Leonel Morales, Leo de Maria, and Michel Bourdoncle. The series also features Young Artist Concerts showcasing participants in the Summer Portals Piano Program, including a special performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Lake Wononscopomuc and the Berkshire-Taconic mountains, concertgoers are invited to enjoy Hotchkiss’s picturesque picnic grounds, open two hours before each campus concert. All Hotchkiss campus performances are free and open to the public. Concerts take place in the air-conditioned, accessible Katherine M. Elfers Hall at The Hotchkiss School, 11 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, Connecticut. July 14–24. Various performance times.

Concert Schedule

Tuesday, July 14, 7:30 p.m.

Oxana Yablonskaya, piano

Works by Mozart, Beethoven, and Chopin

Saturday, July 18, 7:30 p.m.

The Frank Gala Concert

Fabio Witkowski, piano

Gisele Witkowski, piano

Phillipe Raskin, piano

Fine Arts Quartet

Brahms: Piano Quartet in C Minor and Piano Quintet

Monday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.

Leonel Morales and Leo de Maria, piano

Works by Beethoven, Chopin, and Prokofiev

Tuesday, July 21, 7:30 p.m.

Michel Bourdoncle, piano

Works by Liszt, Beethoven, and Gershwin

Friday, July 24, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Finale Concert

Young Artists and Guest Artists share the stage for a celebratory final performance.

Young Artist Concerts

Saturday, July 18, 4:30 p.m.

Katherine M. Elfers Hall, Hotchkiss School

Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 p.m.

Katherine M. Elfers Hall, Hotchkiss School

Thursday, July 23, 8:00 p.m.

Carnegie Hall, New York City

(Tickets available through carnegiehall.org)