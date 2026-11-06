HopeBoykinDance presents … A Collection. at The Apollo Stages at The Victoria
HopeBoykinDance presents … A Collection. at The Apollo Stages at The Victoria
HopeBoykinDance, founded by two-time Bessie Award-winning choreographer Hope Boykin, presents an evening of dance, spoken word and storytelling drawn from more than two decades of her creative career. Joined by special guest artists, the program brings Boykin's distinctive blend of modern and contemporary movement to the stage through works including Again Avé, …on a PATH and BLOOM!, alongside the premiere of Matthew Rushing's Failing Upward.
The Apollo Stages at the Victoria Theater
$45
07:00 PM - 08:45 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
HopeBoykinDance
info@hbartscollective.org
The Apollo Stages at the Victoria Theater
233 West 125th StreetNew York, New York 10027