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HopeBoykinDance presents … A Collection. at The Apollo Stages at The Victoria

HopeBoykinDance presents … A Collection. at The Apollo Stages at The Victoria

HopeBoykinDance, founded by two-time Bessie Award-winning choreographer Hope Boykin, presents an evening of dance, spoken word and storytelling drawn from more than two decades of her creative career. Joined by special guest artists, the program brings Boykin's distinctive blend of modern and contemporary movement to the stage through works including Again Avé, …on a PATH and BLOOM!, alongside the premiere of Matthew Rushing's Failing Upward.

The Apollo Stages at the Victoria Theater
$45
02:00 PM - 03:45 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

HopeBoykinDance
info@hbartscollective.org
https://www.hbartscollective.org/
The Apollo Stages at the Victoria Theater
203 West 125th Street
New York, New York 10027