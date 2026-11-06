HopeBoykinDance presents … A Collection. at The Apollo Stages at The Victoria

HopeBoykinDance, founded by two-time Bessie Award-winning choreographer Hope Boykin, presents an evening of dance, spoken word and storytelling drawn from more than two decades of her creative career. Joined by special guest artists, the program brings Boykin's distinctive blend of modern and contemporary movement to the stage through works including Again Avé, …on a PATH and BLOOM!, alongside the premiere of Matthew Rushing's Failing Upward.