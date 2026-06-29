Hoosick Blooms Garden Tour

The Hoosick Blooms garden and farm tour is back, welcoming visitors to eight extraordinary properties tucked into the rolling hills of Hoosick. The self-driving tour runs Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12, 2026, from 10 am to 4 pm. Tickets are for sale at hoosickblooms.org.

This year's tour spans working farms, a sculpture garden, historic homesteads and barns, and community growing spaces. Something for everyone!

Tour Highlights

Making its debut is Teak and Thyme Farm, a 200-year-old farmstead on the NYS Historic Registry, featuring restored agricultural outbuildings, a traditional English cutting garden, native plantings, small sheep flock, an apiary, and a small orchard.

North Slope Farm offers sweeping hillside views, ducks, chickens, and goats, plus an open studio visit with resident artist and co-owner Ari Gradus.

At Farm Zonder Naam ("No Name" in Dutch), owner Annette Van Rooy's charming property features two century-old barns and a pool in a repurposed barn foundation. The gardens are bursting with hollyhocks, lavender, lilies, and liatris.

Mia Westerlund-Roosen's Studio & Sculpture Garden showcases works in concrete, lead, iron, fabric, and resin set against panoramic views of the Rensselaer Plateau and Taconics, with the studio open to visitors.

Abbott Farm in Pittstown honors its 19th-century namesake with 200 blueberry bushes, a perennial garden built from old stone foundations, raised vegetable and dahlia beds, and a small orchard of apple, peach, and cherry trees.

The Historic Barns of Nipmoose features three timber-frame barns dating from the late 1700s to the mid-1800s, four classic informal gardens, including one perched atop a 12-foot dry-laid stone wall, and sweeping views of working agricultural landscapes. (open Sunday only)

The Hoosick Community Garden showcases 20 volunteer-tended beds, an orchard, elderberry, asparagus, and strawberry patches, and a striking brick spiral herb garden. (open Saturday only)

Cap off the tour at Hayberry Farm, a 160-acre U-pick destination with 11 blueberry varieties, 14 lavender varieties, raspberries, hazelnuts, and chestnuts. Blueberry ice cream and cold drinks will be available for purchase. Wood-fired pizza from Cut the Pie Pizza Co. will be available for purchase Saturday afternoon.

Tickets & Details

Tour tickets (wearable buttons) are $38 per person and valid both days; children under 14 are free. Tickets can be purchased online at hoosickblooms.org or locally in Hoosick Falls at Brown's Brewing Company's Walloomsac Taproom, Hobson's Choice Greenhouse, Wilder’s Cabinet, and CiviCure's office (5 Main Street). Tickets purchased online after June 29 will not be mailed. They should be picked up at CiviCure's Wood Block Building at 1-5 Main Street from 10 am to 4 pm on either day of the tour. You can also purchase tickets in person at the Wood Block Building any time during tour hours. If cost is an obstacle, contact civicure@gmail.com to ask about a sponsored pass.

Proceeds benefit CiviCure's restoration of the historic Wood Block Building at 1–5 Main Street. The Wood Block Center's second-floor gallery will be open during the tour with garden-style flower arrangements and an art exhibition, and raffle tickets for garden-themed prizes will be on sale. The tour is held rain or shine.

