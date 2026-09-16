Homecoming Weekend Exhibition Tour at the University Art Museum
Homecoming Weekend Exhibition Tour at the University Art Museum
Join us on Saturday, 10/3 during Homecoming Weekend to view Howard Schwartzberg: Volume, Surface, Core; mosie romney: ash, whistle & redress; and Invitation to the Light Factory | Suzan Frecon & Marcella Durand on view in the University Art Museum.
Attend our exhibition tour at 12pm led by Associate Curator Robert R. Shane. Visit the Collections Study Space (CSS) to browse our Collections.
The museum and CSS are open 11am - 4pm.
University Art Museum
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University Art Museum at UAlbany
518-442-4035
museum@albany.edu
University Art Museum
1400 Washington Avenue, Fine Arts Building 105Albany, New York 12222
518-442-4035
museum@albany.edu