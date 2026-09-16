Homecoming Weekend Exhibition Tour at the University Art Museum

Join us on Saturday, 10/3 during Homecoming Weekend to view Howard Schwartzberg: Volume, Surface, Core; mosie romney: ash, whistle & redress; and Invitation to the Light Factory | Suzan Frecon & Marcella Durand on view in the University Art Museum.

Attend our exhibition tour at 12pm led by Associate Curator Robert R. Shane. Visit the Collections Study Space (CSS) to browse our Collections.

The museum and CSS are open 11am - 4pm.

