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Homecoming Weekend Exhibition Tour at the University Art Museum

Homecoming Weekend Exhibition Tour at the University Art Museum

Join us on Saturday, 10/3 during Homecoming Weekend to view Howard Schwartzberg: Volume, Surface, Core; mosie romney: ash, whistle & redress; and Invitation to the Light Factory | Suzan Frecon & Marcella Durand on view in the University Art Museum.

Attend our exhibition tour at 12pm led by Associate Curator Robert R. Shane. Visit the Collections Study Space (CSS) to browse our Collections.

The museum and CSS are open 11am - 4pm.

University Art Museum
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

University Art Museum at UAlbany
518-442-4035
museum@albany.edu
https://www.albany.edu/museum
University Art Museum
1400 Washington Avenue, Fine Arts Building 105
Albany, New York 12222
518-442-4035
museum@albany.edu
https://www.albany.edu/museum