Holyoke Civic Symphony's Fall Concert "Old Wine in New Bottles"

The Holyoke Civic Symphony will present its fall concert, "Old Wine in New Bottles," on Sunday, October 18th, 3 pm, at Holyoke Community College in Holyoke, MA. This free performance from the symphony's 2026-2027 Season includes Lauren Bernofsky's "Overture on Themes from The Mensch," as well as Quinn Mason's "Trombone Concerto: Sonorous" featuring trombone soloist Matthew Russo from UConn, and Ludwig van "Beethoven's Symphony No. 5."

The Holyoke Civic Symphony is made up of talented amateur musicians and students who perform an exciting mixture of styles and composers. The group's mission is to make orchestral music accessible to Holyoke and the surrounding communities. All concerts each season are free of charge and donations are always gratefully accepted.

The symphony's 2026-2027 season is entitled "Significant Figures," which includes significant composers in classical music as well as two significant numerical figures. It's the 60th anniversary of the orchestra's founding, and the 30th season of Maestro David Kidwell as conductor. The group's concerts are welcoming, unpretentious, and fun for all ages. Come as you are and enjoy the music. We look forward to seeing you in the audience!

