Holly Fair
Holly Fair
HOLLY FAIR: The Service League of the First Congregational Church of Stockbridge, 4 Main Street, is holding its annual Holly Fair on Saturday, December 5, from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. It features crafts, greens, cafe, Grandma's Attic, shopping for kids, Santa Claus, baked goods, more. All proceeds to charity.
First Congregational Church, Stockbridge MA
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Service League, First Congregational Church of Stockbridge
4132983137
office@stockbridgeucc.org
Artist Group Info
First Congregational Church, Stockbridge MA
4 Main StreetStockbridge, Massachusetts 01262
413-298-3137
office@stockbridgeucc.org