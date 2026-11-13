Holiday Pet Food Giveaway
Holiday Pet Food Giveaway
Cat and dog owners in need can drive to Carr Hardware in North Adams and remain in their vehicle while someone takes their order for free pet food and loads it into their vehicle. The events are open to all, regardless of enrollment in Berkshire Humane Society’s Pet Food Bank. Volunteers from the Lenox Memorial Middle and High School National Honor Society will help with the giveaways.
Carr Hardware
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Berkshire Humane Society
413-447-7878
marketing@berkshirehumane.org
Artist Group Info
hibbardcatherinej@gmail.com
Carr Hardware
179 State RoadNorth Adams, Massachusetts 01247