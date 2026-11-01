Holiday Fair, Fish & Chips Luncheon and Bake Sale

PRESS RELEASE

Middletown, NY: Holiday Fair, Fish & Chips Luncheon, & Bake Sale!

Grace Episcopal Church, 12 Depot St. will again host this fun, festive event on Saturday, November 21 from 9am – 3pm. This is more than just another craft fair! ! Fabulous gift baskets for every age and interest. Local vendors offering handmade treasures – personal care products, jewelry, and more. Raffle tickets for extra exciting prizes. Don’t miss our famous Fish & Chips luncheon, eat-in or take out 11:30 – 1:30, $20 and lastly our delicious bake sale

If you love Holiday Fairs follow our Holiday Trail by visiting three other churches’ fairs – St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Middletown and St. James Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church both in Goshen. Get a “Passport” at any of these 4 churches; get it stamped at each church and be eligible to win $100 in gift cards!

For any questions or for additional information please contact the SPECIAL email for this event or phone the church office.

Barbara Chumard, Vestry member

bchumard@gmail.com

(845) 341-7673 cell

Church Office

(845) 343-6101

Special email

markatgracemiddletown@gmail.com

