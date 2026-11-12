NJ’s most unique shopping event, Holiday CraftMorristown returns on December 11-13, 2026! Find handmade and uncommon items for every age, taste and budget from 150+ modern makers you can't find anywhere else in the area! Shop for original fashions, accessories, jewelry, home décor, furniture, photography, and fine art, as well as functional and sculptural works in ceramics, glass, wood and more! Plus, enjoy gourmet specialties to snack on or bring home. Friday 4-7; Saturday 10-5; Sunday 10-4. General Admission $12 // Seniors (62+) $10 // Under 16 FREE. Morristown Armory on Western Ave. Free parking, indoors, café on site. Discount admission coupons/full details at www.artrider.com.