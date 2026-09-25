Historic Four Corners Ghost Hunt: Herkimer County Jail & Suiter House

In the heart of the Mohawk Valley, Herkimer's Historic Four Corners holds two of New York's most intriguing historic buildings. The 1834 Herkimer County Jail held Roxalana Druse, hanged for the murder of her husband, and Chester Gillette during his trial for the murder of Grace Brown. The 1884 Suiter House, once used for medical examinations in criminal cases, holds Druse's rocking chair, said to move on its own. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour after-hours investigation of both buildings, with professional equipment provided. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. Tickets are limited.