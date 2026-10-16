Heather Bartlett Poetry Reading November 10, 7:00, SUNY Oneonta
Heather Bartlett Poetry Reading November 10, 7:00, SUNY Oneonta
The Red Dragon Reading Series at SUNY Oneonta will present poet Heather Bartlett, who will read from her current work. She is the author of the poetry collection, Another Word for Hunger (Sundress Publications). Her poetry and prose have appeared in such journals as the Los Angeles Review, Ninth Letter, RHINO Poetry, and others. She is a professor of English and Creative Writing at SUNY Cortland.
Martin-Muller Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Red Dragon Reading Series, Department of English, SUNY Oneonta
607-436-3446
katherine.bashaw@oneonta.edu
Artist Group Info
Heather Bartlett
Martin-Muller Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta
SUNY OneontaOneonta, New York 13820
6074363033
hechtrw@oneonta.edu