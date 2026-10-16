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Heather Bartlett Poetry Reading November 10, 7:00, SUNY Oneonta

Heather Bartlett Poetry Reading November 10, 7:00, SUNY Oneonta

The Red Dragon Reading Series at SUNY Oneonta will present poet Heather Bartlett, who will read from her current work. She is the author of the poetry collection, Another Word for Hunger (Sundress Publications). Her poetry and prose have appeared in such journals as the Los Angeles Review, Ninth Letter, RHINO Poetry, and others. She is a professor of English and Creative Writing at SUNY Cortland.

Martin-Muller Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Red Dragon Reading Series, Department of English, SUNY Oneonta
607-436-3446
katherine.bashaw@oneonta.edu
https://suny.oneonta.edu/english/public-events

Artist Group Info

Heather Bartlett
https://heatherbartlett.com/
Martin-Muller Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta
SUNY Oneonta
Oneonta, New York 13820
6074363033
hechtrw@oneonta.edu
https://suny.oneonta.edu/english/public-events