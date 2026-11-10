Harvest Circle Farmers Market of Glens Falls

Your Town. Your Market. Your Community.

Fresh from local farms. Made by local makers. Shared by the whole community.

There’s something different about shopping at a farmers market.

You don’t just grab what you need and head home. You meet the people who grow it. You discover something you didn’t know you were looking for. You pick up dinner, find the perfect flowers, let the kids explore, listen to some music, and run into neighbors along the way.

Harvest Circle Market brings that experience to your community.

A place to shop local, eat well, discover something new and spend a little time together.