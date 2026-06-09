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HAMPTONS FILM Summer Outdoor Movies

HAMPTONS FILM Summer Outdoor Movies

Join us on the lawn at sunset for a FREE screening of WALL-E. This year, HamptonsFilm is going on the road, partnering with various nonprofits on the East End for unique viewing experiences, including this one at LongHouse! (Rain date Aug 6)

LongHouse Reserve
Every week through Aug 19, 2026.
Wednesday: 08:15 PM - 11:00 PM
LongHouse Reserve
133 Hands Creek Road
East Hampton, 11937
631.329.3568
info@longhouse.org
https://longhouse.org/