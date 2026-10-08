GRIM The Musical

GRIM is a spooky comedy-drama through death and the afterlife, featuring dramatically moody music by Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and more.

In the afterlife, teen Owen meets The Ghouls — mischievous adolescent zombies in a centuries-old “Children-Only” cemetery. Their primary irritainment is scaring visiting mortals, some of whom can’t see them, and “Imaginatives,” like Lillian, who can.

Afraid of everything, Lillian seeks treatment from Dr. Dink, inventor of the Scare Chair, but to no avail. Meanwhile Grim, the one-eyed, curmudgeonly gravedigger and go-between of the living and dead, mentors Owen as he is initiated into this strange underworld.

Owen’s second thoughts begin once he witnesses the pain he has inflicted on his parents — who themselves are pushed toward a change of heart through Ghoulish intervention.

Content note: The story addresses death, suicide, grief, family conflict, conversion therapy, violent imagery and other mature themes. Rated PG.