Glimmerglass Film Days: Derek vs Derek

Glimmergladd Film Days Closing Film: DEREK VS DEREK (James Dawson, 2026). This award-winning documentary follows two implacably opposed neighboring farmers in England—both named Derek—who are driven by opposing perceptions of agriculture. One believes in intensive farming while the other is determined to create an oasis for nature. The result: a film about land use and farming as told by farmers that is equal parts funny, blunt, and heart-warming. Director James Dawson will participate in a Q&A discussion after the film.

Film festival with 28 film screenings, filmmaker talks, art, book tie-ins, and trivia, held in multiple Cooperstown, NY locations including the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Fenimore Art Museum, and the Fenimore Farm & Country Village. Most films are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Parties and other events range from $15-$50 when purchased in advance. Also includes two free films and free events like trivia and guided walks. Film Days is a program of Otsego 2000. www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org 607/547-8881.

