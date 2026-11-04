Silver Cannabis Company’s Lake George store is collecting sealed, non-perishable food through Friday, Nov. 13 for Tri-County United Way’s Give & Go Curbside Community Food Drive. A store representative will deliver the collection to the drive on Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to noon, at 543 Glen St., Glens Falls, where donors can also drop off food without leaving their cars. Requested items include pasta, rice, canned goods, peanut butter, breakfast items, and protein drinks; pop-top cans are especially welcome. Tri-County United Way is also seeking volunteers to unload and sort donations; call 518-798-7428.