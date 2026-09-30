Garden-makers Talk at Dewey Hall

Madeline & Ian Hooper from Rockland Farm with Lee Buttala

Join us Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 11:00 am, as the Hoopers sit down with Lee Buttala to share the story behind the garden, Rockland Farm, including the happy surprises, the lessons learned and a few mistakes. Whether you're planning your first flower bed or have been gardening for decades, you'll leave inspired. Madeline, host of the PBS series GardenFit, may even share her secrets for gardening without the aches and pains. Stay afterward for light refreshments and good company.

Your $25 suggested donation does more than get you a seat. It helps plant a new Arts-and-Crafts garden behind Dewey Hall, with a stone terrace and an accessible entrance so everyone can enjoy the Hall for the next 140 years.

Seating is limited, so reserve your place today.