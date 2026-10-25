Friday the 13th: A Musical Parody Staged Reading

Welcome to Camp Crystal Lake! Join Theatre Guild of Simsbury this Halloweekend for a killer musical parody! "Friday the 13th: A Musical Parody" is a hilarious, tune-filled show based on the iconic horror film franchise. Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Andrew Marco, this wild ride will take you back to the late summer of the mid-1980s, where spooky surprises await.

You don’t want to miss your opportunity to see a staged reading of this thrilling musical featuring incredible local talent. Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, at 7:30 p.m., dinner theater style at The Simsbury Grange. Costumes are encouraged! Grab your tickets here: www.theatreguildsimsbury.org/tickets

