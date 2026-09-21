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Free Concert: Samrat Majumder, guitar

Free Concert: Samrat Majumder, guitar

This young Scottish-Indian artist has won multiple European competitions and makes his recital debut in London’s Wigmore Hall in 2026. A member of Britain’s prestigious YCAT program, we feature our Horizons Young Artist in a free concert of solo guitar works for all to enjoy.

Works of Bach, Schubert, Dowland, & others

Mont Pleasant Middle School
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 25 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
https://capitalregionclassical.org/
Mont Pleasant Middle School
1121 Forest Road
Schenectady, New York 12303