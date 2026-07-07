Fort William Henry Ghost Hunt

Built in 1755 at the southern tip of Lake George, Fort William Henry was besieged by French forces in August 1757, surrendered and burned to the ground, events that inspired James Fenimore Cooper's The Last of the Mohicans. The fort was later rebuilt on the same ground, and today guides and visitors report uneven footsteps, slamming doors, a woman's voice and a shadowy figure in the old dungeon. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour after-hours paranormal investigation, 8PM to 2AM, with professional ghost hunting equipment provided and experienced investigators leading the sessions. Much of the fort is unheated, so guests should dress warmly. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. Tickets: https://www.hauntedrooms.com/new-york/ghost-hunts/fort-william-henry