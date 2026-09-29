Fifth Annual RISE Awards
Fifth Annual RISE Awards
The Fifth Annual RISE Awards (Restaurant Industry Spotlight on Excellence) celebrates the achievements of restaurant and hospitality professionals across New York. Hosted by the New York State Restaurant Association, the evening features an awards ceremony, legislative reception, dinner, open bar, live DJ, and opportunities to connect with industry and community leaders. Join us in recognizing the people, teams, and businesses that shape New York’s restaurant and hospitality industry.
Nominations: Sept. 21–Oct. 23, 2026
Public voting: Nov. 16–Dec. 18, 2026
Event: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2027, from 6–10 p.m.
Location: Albany Capital Center
For more information, visit the RISE Awards webpage or contact info@nysra.org.
Albany Capital Center
$109–$139 per ticket
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 19 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
New York State Restaurant Association
800-452-5212
info@nysra.org
Albany Capital Center
55 Eagle StAlbany`, New York 12207
(518) 487-2155