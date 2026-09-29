The Fifth Annual RISE Awards (Restaurant Industry Spotlight on Excellence) celebrates the achievements of restaurant and hospitality professionals across New York. Hosted by the New York State Restaurant Association, the evening features an awards ceremony, legislative reception, dinner, open bar, live DJ, and opportunities to connect with industry and community leaders. Join us in recognizing the people, teams, and businesses that shape New York’s restaurant and hospitality industry.

Nominations: Sept. 21–Oct. 23, 2026

Public voting: Nov. 16–Dec. 18, 2026

Event: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2027, from 6–10 p.m.

Location: Albany Capital Center

For more information, visit the RISE Awards webpage or contact info@nysra.org.