Field Notes: An Evening of New Dance
Field Notes: An Evening of New Dance
Field Notes: An Evening of New Dances brings together a group of Hudson Valley dance
veterans — longtime collaborators who’ve spent years shaping the contemporary dance scene.
Between them, they’ve moved audiences across NYC, the Hudson Valley, the Americas, Europe,
and India. Now they’re bringing it home. This isn’t just a shared bill — it’s a creative kinship
distilled into two nights of new work. Expect the kind of chemistry that comes from years of
trust, risk, and shared stages. Catch it live at Arts Society of Kingston (A.S.K.), 97 Broadway in
the Roundout neighborhood of Kingston. Don’t miss this one!
With: Meg Fry, Ashley Hartka, Amii LeGendre,
Sondra Loring (choreographed by Stephen Petronio),
Jack Magai, Jill Ann Schwartz, Teresa Smith, and Debra Wanner.