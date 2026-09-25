Field Notes: An Evening of New Dance

Field Notes: An Evening of New Dances brings together a group of Hudson Valley dance

veterans — longtime collaborators who’ve spent years shaping the contemporary dance scene.

Between them, they’ve moved audiences across NYC, the Hudson Valley, the Americas, Europe,

and India. Now they’re bringing it home. This isn’t just a shared bill — it’s a creative kinship

distilled into two nights of new work. Expect the kind of chemistry that comes from years of

trust, risk, and shared stages. Catch it live at Arts Society of Kingston (A.S.K.), 97 Broadway in

the Roundout neighborhood of Kingston. Don’t miss this one!

With: Meg Fry, Ashley Hartka, Amii LeGendre,

Sondra Loring (choreographed by Stephen Petronio),

Jack Magai, Jill Ann Schwartz, Teresa Smith, and Debra Wanner.